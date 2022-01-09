At the busy Waterloo train station, a woman tried to entice an 8-year-old boy away from his family ‘to commit a sex act,’ according to cops.

At the busy Waterloo train station, a woman attempted to entice an eight-year-old boy away from his family ‘to commit a sex act,’ according to cops.

COPS are on the lookout for a woman who they believe tried to entice an eight-year-old boy away from his family in order to perform a sex act.

The schoolboy’s mother confronted the woman after hearing her make a sexually explicit remark to her son at London’s Waterloo station.

The woman then walked away, according to police, but approached the youngster again while he sat on a bench with his family.

Just before 8 p.m. on December 22, the woman tried to entice him away by making a sexual comment to him, according to police.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a woman they want to question about the incident, believing she may have information.

“Officers investigating an incident in which a woman made a sexually explicit comment to a child are releasing CCTV images in connection with the investigation,” a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said.

“A woman approached an 8-year-old child who was sat on a bench with his family at Waterloo station shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22,2021.

“The woman then attempted to entice the child away from his parents before making a sexually explicit remark to him.”

“When the mother of the child overheard the remark, she confronted the woman, who then walked away from the victim and his family.”

“Officers believe the woman in the CCTV images may be able to provide information that will assist them in their investigation.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the incident should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 499 of 221221, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.