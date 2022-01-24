At the high-security HMP Shotts, the prison governor is accused of making “dangerous decisions.”

A motion of no confidence in Governor William Stuart was passed by prison officers at a high-security prison housing some of Scotland’s most dangerous criminals.

A letter has been sent to the Scottish Prison Service by the staff.

HMP Shotts, a maximum-security prison near Glasgow, has passed a motion expressing their displeasure with the prison’s acting governor, who has been accused of making “dangerous decisions.”

According to the Daily Express, the no-confidence vote follows a letter from the Prison Officers’ Association Scotland to Scottish Prison Service bosses about three “dangerous” incidents at the Lanarkshire jail.

The first incident that raised questions about Governor William Stuart involved a contraband search operation in Lamont Hall, where enraged inmates allegedly threatened staff.

Staff at the 553-bed prison felt “threatened” when they were ordered to open cells to allow prisoners to exercise, according to the letter, but they refused due to fears of serious violence.

The second incident involved an alleged order to open cells and exercise covid-positive prisoners at a time when omicron was rapidly spreading and the severity of the disease was unknown.

Concerns were raised by employees, some of whom had health issues, but they were “brushed aside,” according to the POAS letter.

The third incident occurred when staff were instructed to take inmates out for exercise in the dark, which they claim does not occur at Shotts due to the risk of violence and escapes.

Michael Ross, an Orkney race-hate gunman who has tried to flee three times, is being held at the maximum security prison alongside gangland killers Billy ‘Buff’ Paterson, 41, and Paul Lyons, 40, as well as African terror chief Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, 46.

“Staff were placed in an awkward, confused, and stressful position on the night,” according to the letter, “after they felt they had been threatened” with disciplinary action if they did not follow the instructions.

Officials from the POAS say they asked for a risk assessment but received none.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Conservative shadow minister for community safety, has written to SPS acting chief executive Teresa Medhurst about the crisis.

“Clearly, there are serious ongoing issues relating to staff and inmate safety,” he said.

Inmates have the right to exercise, but experienced staff must be listened to when they raise concerns.

