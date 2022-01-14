At the Pa Farm Show 2022, celebrity teams will be challenged for the first time with cow milking.

For the first time, celebrity teams will be challenged with cow milking at the Pa Farm Show 2022.

Many of these local celebrities put their skills to the test in this year’s Celebrity Cow Milking Contest held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 2022.

The four teams, each with five members, competed.

Each team member had 45 seconds to fill a bucket with as much milk as possible.

The milk from the container was weighed to determine the winner once all five members of the team had completed their turns.

Despite the fact that all participants in the challenge received a ribbon.

The winning team was led by Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Mikayla Davis.

Highlights from this year’s competition can be seen in this video.