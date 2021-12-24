At the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards, a cute cat photo wins first place.

A nine-year-old girl took first place in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards this year with this adorable cat photo.

Isabella Martin of Weymouth took first place in the under-12s Mobile Phone and Devices Bedtime category with her photo of her feline pal Hattie, which she dubbed ‘Bedtime Play.’

“I’m overjoyed that the judges liked my photo so much,” she said.

“Hattie is one of my closest friends.”

I have Coeliac disease and hypermobility, which makes my joints hurt and makes me sad at bedtime.

Hattie always makes me laugh because she sleeps in my bed and plays the best games.

“I have a great deal of affection for her.”

For her unique photograph, she received £100 in Amazon vouchers and an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy.

Ollie Smith, 12, took first place in the award’s 12-15 category with his drawing of a friendly stringray named Steve.

“The high quality and range of animal photos received this year has been astounding, particularly given the restrictions of the pandemic,” said one of the judges, nature campaigner Chris Packham.