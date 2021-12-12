At the Stratcom Summit in Istanbul, a session on Strategic Communications and Information Wars was held.

ANKARA

The Stratcom Summit 2021 featured a session on Strategic Communications and Information Wars on Saturday, with a top Anadolu Agency official among the speakers.

Yusuf Ozkir, a member of the Anadolu Agency’s board of directors and a communication faculty member at Medipol University, spoke about the concepts of strategic communication management, public diplomacy, and the fundamental elements of strategic communication.

He claimed that Turkey is a good country not only in terms of military, diplomatic, or foreign policy, but also in terms of humanitarianism and conscience, and that it has a global thesis.

According to global humanitarian reports, Turkey has provided the most humanitarian aid in the last five years.

Turkey’s global approach to well-being is based on aid, but it is also bolstered by media outlets that contribute to Turkey’s soft power, according to Ozkir.

“We can say that Anadolu Agency’s publications in 13 languages and TRT’s publications in various languages have a significant positive effect in this regard,” he said.

He noted that Turkey was named the “most generous country” in 2017, 2018, and 2019 by the global humanitarian aid report, as well as the second most generous country in 2015 and 2016, and that Turkey has provided (dollar)35 billion in humanitarian aid to various countries in the last five years.

“During the pandemic, when the entire world was going through this difficult process, Turkey both experienced it and, on the one hand, sent medical devices and supplies to nearly 160 countries,” he explained.

Ozkir noted that Turkey has been on the global agenda in a variety of contexts in recent years, including military capacity, defense industry, foreign policy mobility, and the economy, but that foreign aid is another issue that has drew the most attention.

“With the help of foreign aid, Turkey has won the hearts of the people and is taking steps to achieve long-term results without relying on any interests or pragmatism.”

“With this, we can say that it has achieved a significant result in strategic communication and public diplomacy.”

