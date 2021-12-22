At UMass Memorial Health Worcester, 11 people were injured in a hospital shuttle crash.

In Massachusetts, a TERRIBLE crash involving a UMass Memorial Hospital shuttle bus left 11 people hospitalized.

After a van and Jeep collided in Worcester, the accident happened on Plantation Street near UMass Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Eight of the 11 injured people were UMass Memorial Medical Center employees, according to hospital officials.

One person was thrown out of the van, according to police.

The workers were traveling from the employee parking garage to the hospital campus, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The victims were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where they are expected to recover.

