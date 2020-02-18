Atalanta agree £12.5m Mario Pasalic transfer and help fund Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech deal

Chelsea look to have raised a solid chunk of the money they will use to sign Ziyech from Ajax by offloading Mario Pasalic on a permanent basis

Chelsea have potentially raised one third of Hakim Ziyech’s transfer fee by agreeing to sell Mario Pasalic to Atalanta in a £12.5m deal.

Dutch-born Morocco international Ziyech will become a Chelsea player in the summer, having finalised his £37m switch from Ajax last week.

And the Blues, wary of falling foul of UEFA Financial Fair Play Rules like Manchester City, have begun the process of trimming their squad of unwanted stars such as Pasalic.

The Croatian midfielder joined Chelsea in July 2014 for £3m and is set to depart Stamford Bridge having never made a single first team appearance.

According to the Guardian , Pasalic is poised to make a permanent move to Atalanta in the summer after the Italian side agreed to take up the £12.5m option to buy the 25-year-old.

After never getting anywhere near the Blues’ first team, the player’s departure had seemingly been a matter of time following previous loan spells at Elche, Monaco, Milan and Spartak Moscow.

Pasalic scored the winning goal in Atalanta’s 2-1 win against Roma on Saturday which cemented their grip on fourth place in Serie A and it is understood that an agreement for his permanent transfer is now in place.

And Chelsea are ‘very, very lucky’ to have landed Ziyech, who will boost boss Frank Lampard’s wide options next season, according to Tony Cascarino.

“Ziyech has got everything,” said the former Blues striker.

“He’s a bit like Riyad Mahrez – he can dribble and go past you, he’s quite direct, he’s a great set piece taker, he has a fantastic assist record, he just sees passes.

“He’s just got everything in the game.I think he’s one hell of a talent and Chelsea would be very, very lucky to get him.

“He destroyed Real Madrid last year; he really played a big part in Ajax getting the better of Real at the Bernabeu.

“He’s a real talent who I think would be a fantastic addition to Chelsea.”