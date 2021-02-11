Atalanta beat Napoli to set up Coppa Italia final with Juve

ROME, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Atalanta eliminated Napoli in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals with a 3-1 home victory on Wednesday, setting up a clash against Juventus in the final.

In the reverse fixture last week, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw despite Atalanta’s dominance at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

In Wednesday’s game, Atalanta showed no mercy as Duvan Zapata and Matteo Pessina scored just 15 minutes into the game, putting the home side firmly in charge before halftime.

Napoli got a lifeline in the 53rd minute as Hirving Lozano pulled one goal back with a double-strike, but Atalanta sealed the win in the 78th minute when Pessina dinked over an on-rushing David Ospina after a great team move.

Atalanta will face Juventus in the final on May 19, after the Bianconeri saw off Inter Milan on Tuesday.