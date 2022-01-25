Athens hosts the meeting of the Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee.

The Joint Economic Committee of Greece and Turkey meets in Athens.

The two countries have agreed to expand bilateral trade relations and cooperate in a variety of areas.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, the Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee held its fifth meeting in Athens.

Mustafa Tuzcu, Turkey’s deputy commerce minister, led the Turkish delegation, while Kostas Frangogiannis, Greece’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, led the Greek delegation.

The parties welcomed the reactivation of the commission, which had its last meeting in Ankara more than 11 years ago in October 2010, according to a joint statement released following the meeting, according to the official Athens News Agency.

The delegations discussed a variety of issues concerning the two neighboring countries, including increasing bilateral trade volume, encouraging companies to form joint ventures in Greece and Turkey, and strengthening energy and transportation cooperation.

Climate change cooperation, environmental protection, and the resumption of bilateral research and technology cooperation were among the topics discussed by the parties.

During the fourth session of the Turkish-Greek Joint Tourism Committee meeting on Nov. 1, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

The 9th Hellenic-Turkish Forum on Tourism was held on November 18, 2021, and the 9th Hellenic-Turkish Forum on Tourism was held on November 18, 2021.

Izmir, Turkey’s Aegean province, will host the event on July 17, 2021.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to explore ways to strengthen tourism cooperation and increase tourist flow between the countries, according to the statement.