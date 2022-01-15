Athletes must be vaccinated or quarantined for 21 days as part of the Beijing Winter Olympics’ ‘zero Covid’ plans.

China’s authorities have put in place strict controls ahead of the arrival of thousands of athletes and their teams for the games, which begin on February 4th.

Under China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy, athletes competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine.

As thousands of international visitors arrive for the games amid a worldwide surge of Omicron, Chinese authorities have taken tough measures.

The games begin on February 4th, with more than 20 million people in six Chinese cities currently under quarantine due to virus outbreaks.

Athletes and team staff must be fully vaccinated before entering designated Olympic areas.

If they do not, they will be quarantined for 21 days and will not be allowed into the Olympic Village or games venues.

Upon arrival in Beijing, all athletes will be tested for Covid before being taken to where they will stay while waiting for the results.

Daily testing will be in place throughout the games, with anyone who tests positive being sent to a quarantine hotel, and participants will be required to wear masks when not competing or training.

The rules for getting vaccinated differ from those in place for the Tokyo Olympics last summer, when athletes were not required to be vaccinated.

Huang Chun, the official in charge of disease control for the Winter Olympics, said earlier this week that organisers are counting on athletes and officials to work together to avoid an infection outbreak.

“If the mass cluster transmission occurs, it will undoubtedly have an impact on the games and schedule,” Mr Chun said.

“The worst-case scenario, if it occurs, is unaffected by man’s will, so we’re keeping our options open.”

Because of the Beijing Olympics, it has been suggested that China is tightening quarantine measures on its own citizens, with reports of food shortages and fatal hospital delays.

Following the discovery of three Covid cases earlier this month, the city of Yuzhou in the central province of Henan was put on lockdown, affecting approximately 1.2 million people.

Similar restrictions were placed on 31 million people in Xi’an, China’s northernmost city.

“I guess part of their desperation,” said Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick.

