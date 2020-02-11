Athletic Club v Granada, Real Sociedad v Mirandes in Copa del Rey semis

MADRID, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Athletic Club Bilbao were drawn to play Granada, while Real Sociedad face Mirandes in the semifinals of the Spanish Copa del Rey at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday lunchtime.

Athletic beat FC Barcelona 1-0 with a 93rd minute goal from striker Inaki Williams on Thursday, and were to play Granada who knocked the reigning Cup holders, Valencia out of the competition on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Real Sociedad will be the favorites to beat second division Mirandes after their 4-3 win away to Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mirandes reached the last four for the second time in their history with a 4-2 win at home to Villarreal on Wednesday and have also knocked Liga Santander sides Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

The semifinals are played over two legs with the first game next week and the return in the first week of March.

Athletic and Real Sociedad have been drawn apart, resulting in the possibility for an all-Basque final for the first ever time in the history of the Copa del Rey. Enditem