Athletic Club veteran Raul Garcia pens new deal

MADRID, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday confirmed that veteran attacking midfielder Raul Garcia has agreed a contract extension to complete the round of contracts renewals at the club.

The 34-year-old, who has also played for Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, as well as making two appearances for the Spanish national side, has agreed to extend his current deal, which was due to expire at the end of June, until June 2022, with the option of a further year if he fulfills a series of objectives.

Garcia has long been considered one of the most competitive players in the Spanish game, showing leadership both on and off the pitch. While at Athletic he has developed into a regular goal scorer, netting 70 goals in 238 matches, with two goals against Real Madrid in the semifinals of this season’s Spanish Supercup, which the Basque club won after then beating FC Barcelona in the final.

Last season saw Garcia net 15 goals in La Liga, ending the season as the club’s top scorer and he has three league goals, this campaign, as well as heading home a 90th minute equalizer in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey which helped to qualify his side for the semifinals.

Garcia’s contract means Athletic has now assured the future of all of their key players who were out of contract at the end of this season, with Oscar de Marcos, Mikel Vesga, Unai Vencedor, Mikel Balenziaga and Oir Zarraga all penning new deals. Enditem