Atlanta United star Martinez injures right leg

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez injured his right leg during a battle for the ball against Nashville SC player Dave Romney in 63rd minute of Saturday night’s contest.

Martinez tried to play through injury but was replaced by Adam Jahn in 69th minute. Atlanta went on to win the game 2-1.

The 26-year-old Martinez is one of the top players in the league. He scored 27 goals in 29 appearances a season ago, including scoring in an MLS-record 15 consecutive matches from May 24 to Sept. 18. His 77 goals from 2017-19 represent the most in MLS history during a three-year span.

–Field Level Media