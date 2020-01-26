Atlanta United trade MF Gressel to DC United

Atlanta United traded midfielder Julian Gressel to D.C. United on Tuesday for up to $1.1 million in targeted allocation money.

Atlanta receives $650,000 in 2020 targeted allocation money, $100,000 in 2021 TAM, and up to $350,000 more if Gressel meets certain performance-based metrics.

Gressel, 26, won MLS Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup in 2018 and led the Five Stripes with 12 assists in 2019.

“We’re excited to bring a player of Julian’s quality and pedigree to the club ahead of the 2020 season,” said D.C. United general manager Dave Kasper in a statement. “He has impressed throughout his time in MLS and has been a major component to Atlanta’s success in the league since 2017. Last year, he led Atlanta in assists and chances created while also scoring eight goals [including playoffs], so we’re looking forward to adding his impressive goal-creating ability and eye for goal to our roster in 2020 and beyond.”

Gressel registered 15 goals in 35 assists in 98 games (88 starts) since Atlanta made him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft out of Providence.

“We want to thank Julian for his service to our club over the past three seasons,” said Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra. “Coming out of college, Julian played an important role in building our team and helping the club win three major trophies. We wish him luck in his future.”

–Field Level Media