Atlanta’s Olympic cauldron to be lit for first time since 1996 Olympics

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Atlanta’s Olympic flame will burn again this weekend for the first time since 1996 for the 2020 Olympic US marathon trial, local media reported on Friday.

The marathon trial, to be slated on Saturday, will determine who will represent the United States in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The cauldron will burn from 11:50 a.m. local time Saturday and remain lit until the end of the trial in the afternoon.

During the opening ceremony of the Atlanta Games, boxing great Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic cauldron.

In the 1996 Games, the US topped the medals table while China finished fourth.