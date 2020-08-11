Atlas FC sack coach Puente

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Mexican first division side Atlas FC sacked head coach Rafael Puente on Monday after the team’s poor start to the Liga MX Apertura season.

The announcement followed Atlas’s 1-1 draw at Atletico San Luis on Sunday, a result that left them 16th in the 18-team standings, with a draw and two losses from their first three matches.

“The board made official the dismissal of Rafael Puente as coach of the first team,” read an Atlas statement. “We value his professionalism, as well as the effort and work done by both Rafa and his coaching staff.”

The 41-year-old won only one of his nine matches in charge of the club following his appointment in January. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Ruben Duarte, Atlas said.

Puente’s departure came a day after Guadalajara sacked head coach Luis Fernando Tena. Enditem