Atletico and Real Madrid both win in La Liga on Saturday

MADRID, May 1 (Xinhua) — Atletico Madrid will travel to the Camp Nou stadium next weekend as La Liga leaders after Marcos Llorente’s 23rd-minute goal gave them a 1-0 win away to Elche.

Llorente’s strike came just after Luis Suarez saw a goal ruled out for a marginal offside decision following magnificent work from Yannick Carrasco after the winger pulled the ball back for the midfielder, whose shot took a big deflection past the keeper.

However, Atletico had to ride their luck against their relegation-threatened rivals in the second half and Elche should have equalized in stoppage time when Llorente was penalized for a handball.

Elche striker Fidel took the resulting penalty kick and watched in agony as his shot hit the outside of the post and bounced wide.

Real Madrid remains two points behind Atletico after their 2-0 win at home to Osasuna, although they needed to be patient before assuring the points.

Coach Zinedine Zidane left Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, and Toni Kroos on the bench while bringing Eden Hazard into the starting eleven.

Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera saved well from Hazard and Eder Militao in the first half, while Osasuna’s Chimy Avila had a goal ruled out for a clear offside.

Despite Real Madrid’s dominance of a game in which they managed over 20 shots, it wasn’t until the 76th minute that Eder Militao opened the scoring with a far-post header after a corner.

Casemiro doubled Madrid’s lead with 10 minutes left to play as his mid-hit finish fooled Herrera after Karim Benzema had carried the ball forward from the halfway line.

Eibar ended a 16-game winless run in convincing style with a 3-0 win at home over Alaves in their Basque relegation derby thanks to a hat-trick from striker Kike Garcia, who scored in the third, 50th, and 59th minutes.

It is only the second time Eibar has won at home all season and ends Alaves’ four-game unbeaten run under new coach Javier Calleja.

Eibar remains four points from safety, while Huesca temporarily climbed out of the bottom three thanks to Sandro Ramirez’s late goal against Real Sociedad, one of his former clubs.

Huesca deserved their 1-0 win, although it looked as if goalkeeper Alex Remiro would earn his side a point after Sandro took advantage of some poor defending to net the only goal of the game against a club he failed to score for in 24 appearances. Enditem