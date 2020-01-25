Atletico crash out on night of Cup shocks in Spain

MADRID, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Atletico Madrid were the victims of one of the biggest Copa del Rey upsets in recent seasons on Thursday night when they were knocked out of the competition by third tier Cultural de Leonesa.

Diego Simeone fielded a relatively strong starting 11 against the side who are second in Group II of the Segunda B and despite not impressing, his side took the lead through Angel Correa.

However, Julio Castaneda equalized with seven minutes to play and Sergio Benito finished off a flowing move from the home side with 12 minutes left to play to see Atletico tumble out.

Simeone’s men were not the only top flight side to crash out on a night of surprises in the Copa as second division Mirandes added to their giant killing reputation with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo after extra time.

Matheus Aias put Mirantes from the penalty spot after 28 minutes and after Pione Sista scored a fine equalizing goal 15 minutes from time, Mirandes recovered to force extra time and Antonio Sanchez fired home the winner with six minutes to go just after Alvaro Rey had a penalty saved for the home side after Rafinha committed a professional foul, which also saw him send off.

Second Division Rayo Vallecano scored a 118th minute equalizer against Betis before knocking the top flight side out in a penalty shoot out after their game had ended 2-2 after 120 minutes. It was a frustrating night for Betis’ Joaquin Sanchez, who scored his side’s first goal, but then missed in the penalty shoot out.

Third tier Badajoz knocked Eibar out of the competition with an impressive 3-1 win.

Kingsley Fobi, Alex Corredera and Pablo Vazquez were the heroes for Badajoz as Eibar dominated but could only score through Charles.

Leganes were the only top flight side to win on the night as Jonathan Silva’s 44th minute goal gave them a 1-0 win away to third tier Ebro.