Atletico Madrid announce two positives for COVID-19 on eve trip to Lisbon

MADRID, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Atletico Madrid confirmed on Sunday evening that two members due to travel to Lisbon on Monday for the quarterfinals of the Champions League had tested positive for coronavirus.

The club did not confirm whether the positives are among its players or technical staff in an official statement, which explains that according to UEFA protocol every member of the expedition to Lisbon for the final phase of this season’s Champions League underwent a PCR test for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“Among the results which were known today (Sunday), two people tested positive, and they are currently under isolation in their respective homes,” explained Atletico, adding that the positive tests were “immediately communicated to the respective Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Spanish Superior Sports Committee.”

The club adds that it has also applied the appropriate protocols for such a situation, with a new round of PCR tests for everyone due to travel to Lisbon, explaining that consequently “training times and the structure and form of the trip and stay in the Portuguese capital” will change.

Atletico are due to play RB Leipzig in their quarterfinal tie on August 13. Enditem