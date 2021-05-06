Atletico Madrid move to snap up young Greek goalkeeper

MADRID, May 5 (Xinhua) — La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Wednesday confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Greek goalkeeper Dimitrios Stamatakis on a three-year-contract that will initially keep him at the club until the end of June 2024.

Stamatakis joins Atletico from the AGA Academy and the club have confirmed that in the short-term he will form part of their youth system.

The teenager has also worked with the Ionikos and Atromitos youth systems and has also spent time on trial with several clubs, such as Caglieri, in Italy.

The Spanish sporting press informed that Atletico had been following his development for several years and that he had previously spent a time in Spain on trial with them in 2019, during which time he had impressed members of the club’s coaching staff.

“As for any young player, signing for this team is a very big dream and I hope to do my best,” said Stamatakis in declarations made to the Atletico website. Enditem