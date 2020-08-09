Atletico Madrid reports two positive cases of COVID-19

ANKARA – Atletico Madrid reported two positive cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday following testing yesterday.

“Among the results revealed today are two positive tests. The individuals are now self-isolating in their respective homes,” the Spanish football club said in a statement on its website.

Atletico Madrid added that Portuguese and Spanish health authorities were immediately notified about the positive tests as well as European football’s governing body UEFA.

UEFA requires coronavirus tests for players and staff of the clubs in this year’s Champions League last eight.

The club did not disclose the names of those infected.

Atletico Madrid are set to face Germany’s RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match on Aug. 13 with the knockout stages of the tournament, including the final, to be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon.