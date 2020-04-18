Atletico Mineiro readying new bid for Shandong Luneng’s Guedes

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 (Xinhua) — Atletico Mineiro have rekindled their interest in Shandong Luneng striker Roger Guedes as they seek to reinforce their attack for the Brazilian Serie A season.

The Belo Horizonte club made a failed bid to sign the 23-year-old in January but football director Alexandre Mattos has not given up hope of striking a deal with the Chinese Super League club.

“There is interest from Roger in returning to Brazil,” Mattos said in a local television interview. “We are going to try reach an agreement that is within our means.

“But first we have to come to an agreement with Shandong Luneng and it has to be a permanent move,” Mattos added, ruling out the prospect of a loan deal.

Guedes had an impressive loan spell at Atletico in 2018 with nine goals in 12 Brazilian Serie A matches. He scored 13 times in 26 appearances last year for Shandong Luneng, with whom he is contracted until July 2022.

Mattos said he is hopeful that economic factors won’t be a deal breaker in the club’s negotiations with Guedes.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Roger,” Mattos said. “Even if we reach a deal with [Shandong Luneng], we’ll have to negotiate a fair contract at a club where he is an idol. The [Brazilian] currency has depreciated a lot which makes it harder but we’re going to try to reach an agreement,” he added. Enditem