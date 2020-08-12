Atletico set for a Champions League quarterfinal that could have been very different

MADRID, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig go head to head on Thursday in a Champions League quarter-final that may have looked a lot different had it been played when originally scheduled had the coronavirus not stepped in.

Back in March, although Atletico defeated reigning Champions Liverpool, their domestic form was giving cause for concern and they had dropped to a worrying sixth place in La Liga, while Leipzig striker Timo Werner was scoring goals almost at will for the Germans.

Four and a half months later and Atletico travel to Lisbon after winning seven and drawing four of their remaining 11 games of the domestic season to finish in a comfortable third place, while Werner has been sold to Chelsea and no longer a threat to the Atletico defense.

Atletico will be without striker Angel Correa and defender Sime Vrsaljko after both returned positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday, but a further round of testing failed to show any more coronavirus infections among the Atletico squad.

Diego Simeone’s players will be full of confidence, not just thanks to their end to the domestic campaign, but also thanks to a defense which will be confident of keeping a clean sheet against any rival left in the tournament and with Diego Costa approaching something close to the form which made him one of the most feared strikers in Spain seven years ago.

Costa will be supported by Alvaro Morata and although the bust Correa could be missed, players such as Yannick Carrasco, Joao Felix and Vitolo mean Simeone isn’t short of attacking options.

RB Leipzig’s comfortable win over Tottenham in the last-16 showed they could be a realistic outside bet to win the tournament, but the big doubt for the Germans is whether Patrik Schick and Emil Forsberg can provide the goals to compensate for the loss of Werner, who netted 28 league goals in the Bundesliga and four in the Champions League before Chelsea stepped in to take him away and do Atletico a big favor. Enditem