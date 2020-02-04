Atomic Heart’s graphics look next-gen, but it’s due for release on PS4, Xbox One

Mundfish is finally lifting the lid on upcoming first-person shooter Atomic Heart, but a release date still eludes us for the trippy Soviet-era adventure

Back in 2018, Atomic Heart was announced by Russian developer Mundfish – and it rapidly succeeded in grabbing our attention.

With its Soviet-era setting, its creepy automata and its apparently supernatural setup, the game looked like a genuinely electric piece of entertainment.

Call it what you will – a follow up to BioShock, a new look at what graphics modern hardware is pushed to its limit, or a breath of fresh air in the FPS genre – there’s no doubt that Atomic Heart looks interesting.

By the developer’s own admission, the game is classed as an ‘adventure’ first-person shooter, set during “an alternate universe during the high noon of the Soviet Union.”

There were rumours of the game being rebooted back in early 2019, with layoffs at the development studio cited as the reason, but new videos coming from Russian influencers seem to reveal the title is looking as sharp as ever.

The video above shows 4game’s Alexey Makarenkov playing through four hours of Atomic Heart, and playing through 40 minutes of his highlights.

Though the video is mostly Makarenkov talking about the title, the snippets we see of the title in action (skip to 8 minutes, 10 minutes and 23 minutes in for the best glimpses at the game) certainly show off a game that looks like the very highest end graphics we’ve seen on the current console generation.

The game still seems to be pegged for a PS4 and Xbox One release, though, so maybe this will be one of those games that shows off just what the consoles can do at the end of their lives.

Though there’s still no firm release sate on the game, it’s nice to see that the project is still very much alive, and that the studio is starting to show media what they can expect from the final product.

Previously, we’ve seen gameplay trailers and tech demos for the title, but this is our first look at the game in action since rumours about its development came to the surface early last year.

“The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent” says a blurb for Atomic Heart.

“A Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart.”

Another snippet of what the game is about, found on Mundfish’s website, states:

“Machines are uprising! Robots are walking through the halls and corridors of the facility, killing everything that doesn’t consist of nuts and bolts. Avoid or kill them but beware the seeker boots!”

We’ll keep you updated as more information about Atomic Heart comes to the surface.