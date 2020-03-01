ATP roundup: Djokovic slays Tsitsipas to win fifth…

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic sailed to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Greek No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday to win his fifth Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title.

Djokovic also won the titles in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. The Serbian has won 21 straight matches, including 18 this season.

“I’m trying to embrace the moment and appreciate where I am,” Djokovic said after the victory. “I think this has been one of the best starts of all the seasons I had in my career. I feel great on the court. I’ve been playing great tennis on the hard courts. That is my most successful and preferred surface.”

Djokovic recorded just two aces while winning 70.2 percent of his service points en route to claiming his 79th career ATP title. Tsitsipas had eight aces in the 78-minute match.

Mexico Open

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain rolled past Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2 in Acapulco for his first win of the season and his 85th tour-level singles title.

Nadal hit 14 winners with only eight unforced errors. He saved the only break point he faced, that coming in the sixth game of the second set. He was already up a break and added an insurance break en route to the championship.

Nadal also won in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013, when the event was played on red clay. The event is now competed on hard court.

Chile Open

Casper Ruud of Norway, who won the tournament in Buenos Aires in February, beat Spainard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach Sunday’s final.

Ruud converted in the tiebreaker on his fourth set point and took his momentum into the second set, where he broke serve in the fifth and seventh games to take control.

Ruud will take on Brazilian wild card Thiago Seyboth Wild, who dispatched Argentinian qualifier Renzo Olivo in the semifinals 6-1, 6-3. Seyboth Wild, 19, will be trying to become the second teenager since 2017 to win an ATP Tour title, joining Alex de Minaur, who won in Sydney last year.

–Field Level Media