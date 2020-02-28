ATP roundup: Pair of top-5 seeds fall in Dubai

Two of the top five seeds at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates fell in the first round Tuesday, while the tournament’s No. 2 seed struggled in the first set before running away with the second.

Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain fell 7-6 (2), 7-5 to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, while fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy lost to Great Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Fognini didn’t go down quietly, however, as he fended off five match points and forced deuce four times in the final game before Evans finally broke Fognini’s serve in a match that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours.

Among the winners was second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who edged Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (1) in the first set before routing him 6-1 in the second. Eighth-seeded Benoit Paire of France edged Croatia’s Marin Cilic in perhaps the day’s most competitive match, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Fifth-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero and fellow Argentinian and No. 7 seed Federico Delbonis were among the first-round winners in Santiago, Chile, on a day in which every seeded player in action won.

Londero beat unseeded countryman Federico Coria 6-4, 6-2, and Delbonis topped Slovakian qualifier Martin Klizan 6-1, 7-6 (5). Eighth-seeded Thiago Monteiro of Brazil also won, though he needed three sets to dispose of Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway, both of whom received first-round byes, are among those in action in the second round Wednesday.

–Field Level Media