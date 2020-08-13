ATP vice president Lars Graff appointed as co-tournament director of China Open

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — China Open announced Wednesday that ATP Vice President of Officiating and Sweden Hall of Famer Lars Graff is going to begin his five-year term as the new Co-Tournament Director.

Graff excelled in multiple positions during his illustrious 26-year professional career in tennis. As arguably the most acclaimed gold badge chair umpire in tennis history, Graff umpired all the ATP’s top-level tournaments, several Olympic Games, Davis Cup events, and the Grand Slams. Some classic matches are still well remembered by the fans, including the 2009 Wimbledon Men’s Final between Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick.

Thereafter, when he umpired the Women’s Finals in 2012, Graff had the honor of being the only international chair umpire in the modern era to have umpired both the Wimbledon Men’s and Women’s Finals.

At the conclusion of the 2012 ATP end of the year Finals with Federer against Djokovic, both players expressed their appreciation of his years of service to tennis.

Alfred Zhang Junhui, the Tournament Director of China Open said, “Lars Graff’s 30 years of experience in the tennis industry and extensive network in the industry are bound to be of great help to the future development of the China Open. Going forward he will focus on strengthening the international branding of the China Open, expanding player relations and improving player and tournament services, as well as supporting the improvement of the fan’s experience, sponsor development, marketing, and promotion planning.”

Graff and China Open go back a long way. Many times, he came to Beijing as the Chair Umpire and Tournament Supervisor. Even at the very beginning of this event years ago, Graff was present and contributing to its remarkable growth. Graff umpired the 2004 China Open Men’s final, where he umpired the match when Marat Safin defeated Mikhail Youzhny and raised the first China Open Men’s Champion Trophy. In 2007, he umpired his first WTA finals when Agnes Szavay made an unbelievable turnaround against Jelena Jankovic. And in the year of 2008, he came to Beijing twice for the Olympics as well as the China Open.

“I am really looking forward to work with Alfred and his team, as I have known and respected them for quite a long time. They have done a great job in the past, always seeking to improve the tournament for all the stakeholders (ATP/WTA, sponsors, broadcasters, players, fans). Together we will strive to reach new heights that will rival the very best tournaments in tennis. I truly believe the potential is there and waiting to be realized,” Graff said.

Founded in 2004, with a WTA Premier Mandatory Event, an ATP Tour 500 event, and an ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Grade 2 event, China Open has become the combined men and women’s tennis event with the highest prize money, the most participants, and the greatest influence in Asia. Enditem