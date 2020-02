ATP World Tour 250, Cordoba Men’s Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 7 (OPTA) – Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Cordoba Men’s Singles matches on Thursday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Jaume Munar (ESP) (start 01:45) 1st won (Bye) 2 Guido Pella (ARG) 2nd lost Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-7 7-5 6-3 1st won (Bye) 3 Cristian Garin (CHI) qtr to play 6-Pablo Cuevas (URU) (start 20:30) 2nd won Attila Balazs (HUN) 6-3 6-0 1st won (Bye) 4 Laslo Djere (SRB) qtr to play (start 00:30) 2nd won Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) qtr to play (start 22:30) 2nd won Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-4 1st won Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-4 7-6(3) 6 Pablo Cuevas (URU) qtr to play 3-Cristian Garin (CHI) (start 20:30) 2nd won Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-7(5) 7-6 6-1 1st won Federico Delbonis (ARG) 7-5 6-2 7 Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 1st lost Carlos Taberner (ESP) 4-6 6-1 6-4 8 Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 2nd to play Pedro Cachin (ARG) (start 00:40) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-2 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)