ATP World Tour 250, Delray Beach Men’s Singles Seeds…

Feb 18 (OPTA) – Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Delray Beach Men’s Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1st to play Tommy Paul (USA) (start 01:00) 2 Milos Raonic (CAN) 1st to play Denis Istomin (UZB) (start 17:30) 3 Taylor Fritz (USA) 1st to play Cameron Norrie (GBR) (start 16:00) 4 Reilly Opelka (USA) 1st to play Ernests Gulbis (LAT) (start 19:30) 5 John Millman (AUS) 1st lost Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 3-6 6-4 6-2 6 Ugo Humbert (FRA) 1st to play Kyle Edmund (GBR) (start 19:00) 7 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 1st lost Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) 1-6 6-3 6-2 8 Radu Albot (MDA) 1st to play Jack Sock (USA) (start 23:00) (Note : all times are GMT)