ATP World Tour 250, Marseille Men’s Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 18 (OPTA) – Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Marseille Men’s Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2nd to play Mikael Ymer (SWE) (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1st to play Aljaz Bedene (SLO) (start 19:00) 6 Benoit Paire (FRA) 2nd to play Alexander Bublik (KAZ) (start 09:00) 1st won Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4 7-6 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1st to play Stefano Travaglia (ITA) (start 09:00) 8 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1st to play Antoine Hoang (FRA) (start 11:00) (Note : all times are GMT)