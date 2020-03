ATP World Tour 250, Santiago Men’s Singles Final Rounds…

Mar 1 (OPTA) – Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Santiago Men’s Singles matches on Saturday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 2 Casper Ruud (NOR) semi won 3-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6(5) 6-2 qtr won 7-Federico Delbonis (ARG) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4 7-5 1st won (Bye) 3 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) semi lost 2-Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-6(5) 6-2 qtr won 8-Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 7-6(3) 6-2 1st won (Bye) – Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) semi won Renzo Olivo (ARG) 6-1 6-3 qtr won 1-Cristian Garin (CHI) 7-6(1) 0-0 (Retired) 2nd won 5-Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 7-6(7) 6-4 1st won Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-1 3-6 6-1 – Renzo Olivo (ARG) semi lost Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 6-1 6-3 qtr won 6-Hugo Dellien (BOL) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 2nd won 4-Pablo Cuevas (URU) 5-7 7-6(5) 7-6(8) 1st won Pedro Sousa (POR) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7 Federico Delbonis (ARG) qtr lost 2-Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 7-6(1) 6-3 1st won Martin Klizan (SVK) 6-1 7-6(5) 8 Thiago Monteiro (BRA) qtr lost 3-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1 6-4 (ESP) 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 1 Cristian Garin (CHI) qtr lost Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 7-6(1) 0-0 (Retired) 2nd won Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 0-6 7-6 (ESP) 1st won (Bye) 6 Hugo Dellien (BOL) qtr lost Renzo Olivo (ARG) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 2nd won Marcelo Tomas Barrios-Vera 6-3 7-6(2) (CHI) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-3 1-6 6-3 ………………………………………….. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Cristian Garin (CHI) qtr lost Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 7-6(1) 0-0 (Retired) 2nd won Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 0-6 7-6 (ESP) 1st won (Bye) 2 Casper Ruud (NOR) final to play Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) (start 14:00) semi won 3-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6(5) 6-2 qtr won 7-Federico Delbonis (ARG) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4 7-5 1st won (Bye) 3 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) semi lost 2-Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-6(5) 6-2 qtr won 8-Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 7-6(3) 6-2 1st won (Bye) 4 Pablo Cuevas (URU) 2nd lost Renzo Olivo (ARG) 5-7 7-6(5) 7-6(8) 1st won (Bye) 5 Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 2nd lost Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 7-6(7) 6-4 1st won Federico Coria (ARG) 6-4 6-2 6 Hugo Dellien (BOL) qtr lost Renzo Olivo (ARG) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 2nd won Marcelo Tomas Barrios-Vera 6-3 7-6(2) (CHI) 1st won Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-3 1-6 6-3 7 Federico Delbonis (ARG) qtr lost 2-Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-5 7-5 2nd won Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 7-6(1) 6-3 1st won Martin Klizan (SVK) 6-1 7-6(5) 8 Thiago Monteiro (BRA) qtr lost 3-Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6-4 6-4 2nd won Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1 6-4 (ESP) 1st won Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)