ATP, WTA> Kitzbühel, Atlanta on July 13 for men, Lausanne and Palermo on July 20 for women

Since the last cancellation announcement on July 13, the WTA and ATP have worked tirelessly to establish a new schedule. Several versions have been mentioned taking into account the desires of some to find a new date and a sporting logic. According to our information, the two authorities would like to resume on July 13 among men with the tournaments of Atlanta and Kitzbühel and among women a week later on July 20 with the tournaments of Lausanne and Palermo. Of course, this is a wish and so it will also be effective depending on the Covid-19 crisis. If we have a remark to make, it is obviously that the Austrian date seems to hold water in Europe since this country is one of those which has best managed this health crisis.