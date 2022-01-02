AT&T and Verizon have rejected a US request for a delay in the launch of a new 5G service that could disrupt air traffic.

ATandamp;T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. have turned down a request from the United States to postpone the launch of a new 5G mobile service this week, claiming it would interfere with aircraft electronics and pose a safety risk.

However, the CEOs of the two telecommunications behemoths said in a joint letter sent out on Sunday that they would be willing to commit to a six-month pause in deployment near specific airports that would be chosen after negotiations with US officials and the aviation industry.

Verizon Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg and AT&T’s John Stankey wrote to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson, requesting actions that would be “to the detriment of our millions of consumer, business, and government customers.”

The US officials asked the wireless providers to postpone the planned Jan. 1 deadline in a letter sent on Friday.

The new service will begin on May 5th.

Officials predict “widespread and unacceptable disruption” to air traffic as planes avoid airports bathed in 5G signals, which could affect landing electronics.

The carriers emphasized the importance of the 5G rollout, citing a race with China to provide widespread high-speed mobile broadband and rising demand for wireless service in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Vestberg and Stankey wrote, “Your proposed framework asks that we agree to transfer oversight of our companies’ multibillion-dollar investment in 50 unnamed metropolitan areas representing the majority of the US population to the FAA for an undetermined number of months or years.”

“To make matters worse, the proposal is only aimed at two businesses.”

Accepting the proposal would be “an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks,” according to the executives.

The new 5G signals would make use of a new set of airwaves made available to mobile communications companies.

The frequencies are similar to those used by radar altimeters that detect altitude.

According to aviation interests, this creates a risk of interference, which could make some landings unsafe.

The wireless industry claims that power levels are low enough to avoid interference and that the frequency gap is large enough to ensure safety.

Earlier this year, AT&T and Verizon agreed to lower the power of their 5G signals and implement a 30-day delay, effectively delaying the rollout of the technology…

