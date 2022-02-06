Attacking Carrie Johnson for her husband’s failures demonstrates how sexism is used in the political blame game.

This cruel and calculated character assassination of a leader’s wife, like that of Cherie Blair and Samantha Cameron before her, is nothing new.

Carrie Johnson has almost certainly had the worst week of her life.

Claims of manipulation, sensational headlines, and the party-gate scandals seem to be endless, with the Metropolitan Police investigating no fewer than 12 gatherings.

Many of these allegations have surfaced as a result of Lord Ashcroft’s upcoming biography, First Lady: Intrigue At The Court Of Carrie And Boris Johnson, in which her entire life is presented to us as a dish to be savored after being meticulously cut, sliced, and seasoned to taste.

The “Prime Minister’s wife” (as this appears to have become her defining status) is described as “the number one problem” in her husband’s administration in Ashcroft’s book by unnamed aides.

Lord Ashcroft has resorted to painting her character in the same tired colors that women have been subjected to since the beginning of time in an attempt to back up this claim.

He portrays Carrie Johnson as a party girl (“I can’t remember her doing any work that was really good,” he says, “but she was always at every party going”), someone who is vivacious (heaven forbid), superficial, and, in terms of her career, out of her depth.

At the same time, she manages to be manipulative and controlling, according to Ashcroft, and “mesmerises” Mr Johnson into doing exactly as she wishes.

Not content with this unusual mix of personality traits, Lord Ashcroft goes on to say that Carrie Johnson is also a home wrecker who became “close to other men.”

“Although I have decided not to name him, I can say that he was someone other than Boris Johnson,” he says of one of these men, who was a married Conservative MP.

I’m not sure if this is a deliberate attempt to shock us, but Lord Ashcroft should be transported to the 1950s.

This is far from the first time a leader’s wife has been subjected to a cruel and calculated character assassination.

Cherie Blair was the subject of a vicious media campaign that led many headlines to believe she was the people’s arch-enemy.

