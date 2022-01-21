Attacks by the Houthis on Abu Dhabi are a “turning point” in Yemen’s war, according to a political expert.

Experts say the Iranian-backed Houthi group’s advanced military capabilities pose new challenges to the region.

Yemeni capital SANAA

According to a political expert, the Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi International Airport and other UAE facilities marked a new “turning point” in the Yemeni war, which is approaching its seventh year.

The Houthi group, which is backed by Iran, announced on Monday evening that it had used five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones to attack the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, as well as “sensitive” facilities in the UAE.

Three petroleum tanks exploded and a fire broke out in a new construction area near Abu Dhabi Airport, killing three people and injuring six others.

For its part, Abu Dhabi accused the Houthi group of attacking “civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil,” saying it “reserved the right to respond” to the “terrorist acts.”

Iran is being accused.

In January 2018, the UN Group of Eminent Experts presented a report to the UN Security Council accusing Iran of violating Yemen’s arms embargo.

Experts have discovered missile remnants linked to military equipment and unmanned aerial military vehicles imported into Yemen after the arms embargo was imposed in 2015.

According to the report, the Houthis’ drones used to attack Saudi Arabia are similar in design to those used by Iran’s aircraft manufacturing establishment.

“All weapons used by the Houthis in their operations are Iran-made,” said al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Arab coalition.

According to him, the Houthi-controlled “Al-Hudaydah port has evolved into a major gateway for receiving Iranian ballistic missiles.”

Iran usually refutes these accusations, claiming that it supports efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis through peaceful means.

Weapons made in the area

The Houthi movement has repeatedly stated that it is developing and manufacturing weapons using only Yemeni expertise in recent years.

Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesman, revealed that the group had deployed several drones and missile systems.

“Qaher, Burkan, Badr, Quds 1, Nikal, Qassem, and Dhul Qifar” are the most notable missile systems that have entered service in the last five years, according to Saree.

