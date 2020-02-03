Attempted murder charge over Syd hit-run

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of trying to murder another man with his car in the city’s south.

Kristin Nigel John O’Brien, 50, allegedly drove a four-wheel-drive into a 46-year-old man’s vehicle outside a Cronulla home in the early hours of Sunday, NSW Police say.

Detectives say O’Brien then deliberately ran over the younger man, who needed hospital treatment for injuries to his arms and torso.

Originally charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and reckless driving, O’Brien was hit with an attempted murder charge on Thursday.

He did not apply for bail or enter a plea when the matter was mentioned in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday.

O’Brien is due to face the same court via video link on March 9.