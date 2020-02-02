Attorney who slammed Prince Andrew will ‘ruthlessly pursue all leads’ in Epstein probe

He is the pitbull lawyer determined to seek justice for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and will ‘ruthlessly pursue all leads’ in his quest for the truth.

Geoffrey Berman, the 60-year-old US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, has been compared to Chuck Rhoades, the dogged prosecutor who has exactly the same role in hit TV drama Billions.

In the show, Rhoades pursues crooked hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod, played by British actor Damian Lewis.

Like Rhoades – noted for quips such as ‘No one quits while they’re ahead. This isn’t France. It’s America’ and ‘A good matador doesn’t try to kill a fresh bull. You wait until he’s been stuck a few times’ – Berman has no fear of standing up to powerful figures such as Prince Andrew.

Lawyer Kevin Marino, Berman’s friend of 24 years, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The last person you would ever see caring one whit about the fact that an accused person has powerful friends is Geoff. He’s committed to doing the right thing and will not be deterred.’

The role of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York is one of America’s most prestigious and high-profile legal positions, filled in the past by ambitious lawyers including President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

But Mr Marino says: ‘Geoffrey Berman is not a political person, he’s not power-hungry. He’s as honest, balanced and straightforward a prosecutor as you could find. He’s not intoxicated by the power and prestige of his office.’

Asked whether Prince Andrew, who Berman publicly accused last week of providing ‘zero co-operation’ in the Epstein case, could expect any special treatment, Mr Marino said: ‘Geoff isn’t someone who will be cowed in these circumstances.

‘If he feels the right thing is to pursue a case, even if there are obstacles, he will pursue it.’

Sources close to the Prince have questioned Berman’s account, saying that Andrew was yet to be contacted.

The Duke has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. In Billions, brash Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti, fights against the wealthy and powerful in New York.

Berman, married to fellow lawyer Joanne Schwartz, also has a hard-earned reputation for standing up to powerful figures.

He investigated former President Ronald Reagan and successfully prosecuted a CIA agent for tax fraud.

He was hand-picked by President Trump in January 2018 for his job, which has jurisdiction over much of Trump’s own property empire.

In July last year, Berman charged Epstein with multiple child sex offences despite the billionaire previously accepting a controversial plea deal.

When Epstein was found dead in his jail cell a month later, the lawyer vowed to track down his co-conspirators and promised victims that he would see justice done.