Attorneys are fighting for a mistrial for Ghislaine Maxwell, who will be sentenced at the end of June.

The former British socialite who was found guilty of sex trafficking faces a sentence of 65 years in prison.

Following her conviction for sex trafficking charges last month, Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

The 60-year-old former British socialite was found guilty of five out of six counts of sex trafficking in connection with the grooming of teenagers sexually abused by American millionaire and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Her sentencing date has been set as her lawyers continue to fight for her conviction to be overturned after it was revealed that one of the jury members discussed their sexual abuse experiences with other jurors.

Maxwell’s defense team, who had asked for her sentencing to be postponed, is now arguing that the new information warrants a new trial.

Because of the jurors’ admissions, they claim there are “incontrovertible grounds” to have her conviction overturned and a new trial granted.

“They were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse,” Scotty David, who has only been identified by his first and middle names, told Reuters after telling jurors he could only remember key parts of his experience.

A second juror told the media that they were a victim of child sexual abuse and told their fellow jurors about it during deliberations.

The revelation appeared to help shape the jury’s discussions, according to the juror, who asked to remain anonymous to The New York Times.

During the jury selection process, jurors are asked to reveal any experiences or connections that might influence their decision.

Prior to Maxwell’s trial, potential jurors were given a confidential questionnaire in which they were asked if they or any family members or friends had been the victims of sexual abuse or harassment.

Scotty David claimed he “flew through” the questionnaire and had no recollection of being asked about his experiences on the form or during follow-up questions.

If convicted at the end of June, Maxwell could face up to 65 years in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced at the end of June as lawyers fight for mistrial