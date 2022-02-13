Attorneys for a black FedEx driver who claims white men shot at him have requested a federal investigation into hate crimes.

(AP) — Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes investigation into the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi, saying it’s yet another example of Black Americans being targeted simply for doing their jobs.

D’Monterrio Gibson, a 24-year-old FedEx driver, was not hurt in the Jan.

Carlos Moore, one of his attorneys, said on Thursday that he believes the police aren’t taking the investigation seriously.

Two white men are facing charges, but Moore believes the charges should be upgraded to attempted murder.

Gibson had done nothing wrong, according to Moore, until two white men tried to stop him, one of whom was armed.

During a press conference, Moore said, “He was simply Black while working.”

On Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that the department had received a request to investigate the case and would review it before taking any further action.

When he dropped off a package at a house in south Mississippi, Gibson said he was wearing a FedEx uniform and driving an unmarked van that FedEx had rented.

He claimed he saw a white pickup truck pulling away from another house on the same large lot as he was leaving.

As he exited the driveway, he claimed the pickup driver attempted to cut him off.

Gibson swerved around him and then came face to face with a second man, who was motioning for him to stop with a gun pointed at the van.

As he drove away, the man allegedly fired a shot, damaging the van and the packages inside, according to Gibson.

He claimed the white pickup pursued him all the way to the interstate near Brookhaven before abandoning the pursuit.

Gregory Charles Case, 58, and his son Brandon Case, 35, are two white men from Brookhaven who were arrested and released in February.

The elder Case was the suspected pickup driver, while Brandon Case was the man on the street, according to local news outlets.

Conspiracy is the charge against Gregory Charles Case.

Aggravated assault is the charge against Brandon Case.

Terrell Stubbs, the father’s attorney, and Dan Kitchens, the son’s attorney, did not immediately return phone calls…

