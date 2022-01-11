Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have asked the judge not to set a sentencing date because they want a new trial due to jury bias.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have asked the judge not to set a sentencing date because they want a new trial because of the jury’s impartiality.

Maxwell’s lawyers argue that a retrial is warranted because two jurors revealed they had been sexually abused.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys have asked a judge not to set a date for her sentencing because they believe she is entitled to a new trial.

A New York court found Maxwell, 60, guilty of sex trafficking last month.

Between 1994 and 2004, she allegedly groomed young girls to be abused by convicted paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Within three to four months of the verdict, she was scheduled to be sentenced.

Maxwell’s lawyers, on the other hand, have asked a US court to “grant her a new trial,” claiming that there is a “compelling basis” to overturn her conviction after two jurors revealed they had been sexually abused.

One claimed to have used their experience to persuade other jurors of the credibility of Maxwell’s accusers, while another admitted that their experiences were discussed during jury deliberations.

To ensure that jurors are impartial, they must disclose any personal ties to the issues or individuals in the case.

“The defence requests that the court delay setting a sentencing schedule because there is a compelling basis for the court to overturn Ms Maxwell’s conviction and grant her a new trial based on the disclosures of Juror 50 during deliberations,” Maxwell’s lawyers wrote in a letter.

“As a result, the defense opposes establishing a sentencing schedule until this motion is resolved.”

“Furthermore, requiring Ms Maxwell to participate in the preparation of the pre-sentence investigation report while she waits for a decision on her motion for a new trial will jeopardize her Fifth Amendment rights (the right to remain silent in order to avoid incriminating oneself).”

“Ms Maxwell will be forced to refuse to cooperate with the probation department’s investigation because any statement she makes to Probation, as well as any documents she provides, could be used against her in her retrial.”

In a letter to US District Judge Alison J Nathan, two of her lawyers – Jeffrey Pagliuca and Laura Menninger – wrote last week that “based on undisputed, publicly available information, the court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing.”

They stated, “Ms Maxwell intends to request a new trial site.”

