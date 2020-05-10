Atypical snowfall in the northeastern United States would continue this Sunday

An unusual snowfall at this time fell in the northeastern United States and is expected to continue in some cities this Sunday.

Amid the pandemic and on Mother’s Day weekend, a snowstorm painted various regions of the United States white.

Snowfall in the northeastern United States reached historic levels around this time.

This Mother’s Day weekend started with an atypical snowfall around this time that fell on Saturday in the Northeast United States due to a polar vortex that brought icy air from the Arctic.

Some highlands in northern New York and New England recorded snow accumulations of up to 25.4 centimeters (10 inches), while traces of snow were observed on the coast from Maine to Boston and further south in Manhattan, it reported. AP.

Meteorologist John Cannon of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine said that up to 10 inches of snow fell in parts of northern New England and a little in coastal areas of Maine and New Hampshire. Even a light snowfall was reported in Boston.

Passing along a message from Mother Nature… #pawx #nywx pic.twitter.com/TraQ9oJSlG – NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) May 8, 2020

“We had several inches in many areas in the northeast. This snowfall in May is exceptional, “he stressed.

The worst affected areas were hill communities such as Sugar Hill in New Hampshire, where 26.6 centimeters (10.5 inches) fell, and Carrabasset Valley, in Maine, where it reached 22.8 centimeters (nine inches), he said.

Conditions at the Mount Washington Observatory, located at the highest peak in the northeast of the country, were fully arctic on Saturday afternoon, with a freezing wind of minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22 F.) and gusts of 140 km / h (87 mph).

In many areas of that part of the United States, the snow fall reached unprecedented marks, although it did not continue. Massachusetts did not record a measurable snowfall in May since 2002, although in Central Park in Manhattan, snowflakes tied the highest record in 1977 for the latest snowfall of the season.

The extreme weather pattern is expected to bring cold to areas as far south as the Carolinas and lake-effect snow around parts of the Great Lakes through this Sunday, NBC News detailed.

The referred media pointed out that New York City reached record temperatures of 24 degrees Fahrenheit, “breaking the old record of 27 degrees of May 9 established in 1966.” The city of Syracuse, located one hour north, reached “a record low temperature of 30 degrees,” said the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

#Polar #Vortex blasts the northeastern #US as latest snow ever is recorded in New York’s Central Park and part of New Hampshire will be 100 degrees colder than California

A polar vortex arrived in the northeast United States from Canada this weekend pic.twitter.com/89sb0iSuEK – Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 10, 2020

Avoca, a city in the state of Pennsylvania, broke its previous record for low temperature in 1966 after experiencing 29 degrees Fahrenheit weather on Saturday morning.

The haunting icy temperatures and snow come as a surprise to many in late spring.

“It has been 18 years since Chicago fell below freezing in late spring,” according to the Chicago National Weather Service, which reported temperatures of 31 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday morning, beating records of 1980.