AU commends smooth running of recent presidential elections in Guinea Bissau

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the smooth running of the recent presidential elections in Guinea Bissau.

The AU Commission Chairperson’s positive remarks concerning Guinea Bissau’s presidential elections came after the West African nation’s recent presidential election that was held on December 29 as none of the presidential candidates won more than 50 percent of the ballots during the first round of the presidential election that was held on Nov. 24.

The Chairperson “congratulates the candidates and particularly the people of Guinea-Bissau who, by their exemplary and peaceful mobilization, have demonstrated their attachment to democracy, peace and stability in their country,” the 55-member pan African bloc said in a statement issued over the weekend.

Mahamat “congratulates Umaro Sissoco Embalo on his election, in the light of the final results of the second round that was announced on January 21, and wishes him every success in the exercise of his functions,” an AU statement read.

The AU Commission Chairperson further reaffirmed “the solidarity and support of the African Union to the brotherly people of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and expresses the wish for the full realization of their deep aspirations.”