AU congratulates Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala on her selection for WTO director-general

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has warmly congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria upon her formal selection by the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the next Director-General of WTO.

Members of WTO on Monday agreed by consensus to appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former finance minister of Nigeria, as the next director-general, according to a press statement of the WTO.

Upon her formal appointment on March 1, Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to head the organization, said a statement from AU on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission has also commended the council for confirming Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, which enjoyed strong global consensus, including the endorsement of the African Union.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is a global finance expert, an economist, and an international development professional with over 30 years of experience working around the world.

Having twice served as Nigeria’s finance minister and briefly acted as foreign minister, she also has a 25-year career at the World Bank, including as Managing Director of Operations. Enditem