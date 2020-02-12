AU expresses solidarity with virus-fighting China

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The African Union (AU) on Saturday expressed solidarity with China in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

“In the spirit of the strong relationship existing between member states of the AU and China and cognizant of the fraternal historical ties and cooperation between them, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of AU member states express their solidarity with the government and people of China in their efforts to counter spread of the new novel coronavirus and to cope with its health ramifications,” the AU’s Executive Council said in a press statement issued at the end of a session held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The statement affirmed AU member states’ confidence in China’s capability to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The AU members “have confidence in the ability of the Chinese authorities to deal with the challenges this epidemic poses and to take necessary measures in this regard,” it said.

“They are confident that the Chinese authorities will work in collaboration with all countries for their common interest in dealing with the various humanitarian, social and economic challenges containing this new virus,” it added.