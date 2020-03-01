AU hands over cache of captured weapons to Somalia gov’t

MOGADISHU, Feb.29 (Xinhua) — The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Saturday it has handed over a large cache of captured weapons of war from al-Shabab terrorists to the Somali government.

Francisco Madeira, head of AMISOM, said the weapons, which included rocket-propelled grenade launchers, general-purpose machine guns and assault rifles, were captured during joint operations by AMISOM and the Somali security forces.

“This shows that we not only have the will, but we are making all efforts to comply with these resolutions,” Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

“This is just a symbolic handover. We have got stores the Somali authorities will access, see and ship the weapons for safe storage,” he added.

Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn, AMISOM Force Commander, said AMISOM and Somali security forces were in the process of streamlining the procedure of handing over captured weapons.

“Recently, we have had some arms and ammunition recovered in Sector one especially Lower Shabelle region and Sector two and the process for their hand over is ongoing,” Tigabu said.

Abdisaid Muse Ali, national security advisor to the President of Somalia, hailed the cooperation between AMISOM and Somali security forces, which has enabled success in operations against al-Shabab terrorists.

“Al-Shabab has evolved and the fight today is much more sophisticated through improvised explosive devices (IEDs), through instilling fear, through raising or broadening their extortion base,” Ali added.