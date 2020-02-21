AU reiterates support to S. Sudan on implementing peace agreement

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — A delegation of the African Union (AU) has expressed the union’s unwavering solidarity and support to South Sudan as the world’s youngest nation is implementing a peace agreement and strives to form transitional government.

The AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) on Thursday wrapped up a three-day field mission to South Sudan, which was held in line with the Council’s mandate of promoting and enhancing peace and security on the African continent.

The South Sudan agreement known as the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed on Sept. 12, 2018, and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) is scheduled to be formed on 22 Feb. 2020.

The mission of the AU delegation aimed at evaluating the status of implementation of peace agreement and formation of transitional government, and it had underscored that an inclusive R-TGONU is a pre-requisite for lasting unity, peace, stability and development in South Sudan.

Noting that the formation of the R-TGoNU is only the start of a long nation-building process, the delegation has also called on the parties to remain resolute, guided by the principles of compromise and restraint.

Led by Mohamed Idriss Farah, Permanent Representative of Djibouti to AU, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of February, the Mission took place, from Feb. 18 to 20, within the framework of the implementation of various decisions of the council on the situation in the country.

As the fourth field mission of the council to South Sudan since October 2016, the mission also aimed at expressing AU’s solidarity with the people and government of South Sudan during this critical period in the history of the country.

The PSC delegation comprised representatives of the 15 member states, including, Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, and Rwanda.

The PSC delegation commended President Salva Kiir and the government for the courageous and progressive decision to revert the country back to the original ten States, and further noted that such a political compromise had restored the confidence of all stakeholders to the peace process.

The PSC also welcomed the reassurance by Riek Machar to work with the government, noting that the issue of states had been resolved, and that he agreed to address other outstanding issues during the Transitional Period, including the security arrangements.