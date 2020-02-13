AU to implement first cross-border high-speed train projects

ADDIS ABABA, Feb.10 (Xinhua) — The African Union (AU) is preparing to implement two cross-border high-speed train projects, the first infrastructure projects of its kind, the AU’s Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy Abou-Zedi Amani said Monday.

“One flagship project of Agenda 2063 is a high-speed train connecting African capitals,” said Amani, adding that the Bujumbura-Dar es Salaam line is one of the two train projects.

The continental high-speed train project is part of the AU’s flagship Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) launched in 2012.

The program aims to support the overall goal of Agenda 2063 designed to boost socio-economic transformation on the continent in the coming decades.

The PIDA will focus on smart and integrated corridor approaches, renewable energy, job creation, and digitalization.

“We’re happy to announce that we have finalized the masterplan for the high-speed trains approved by African ministers last year. Once fully implemented, these projects will be among the important achievements of the AU,” said Amani.