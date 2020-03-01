AU welcomes progress by Somali gov’t in implementation of legislative agenda

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The African Union (AU) has welcomed the efforts and significant progress made by the government of Somalia (FGS) in the implementation of the legislative agenda, amid deep concern over the continuous and indiscriminate attacks by al-Shabab.

In its latest meeting, the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) has dwelt upon the upcoming elections in Somalia and the future of the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), according to an AU statement on Saturday.

The Council has reiterated that the efforts are being deployed by FGS towards promoting inclusive political participation and dialogue with its Federal Member States (FMS), as evidenced by the consultation process that took place between the FGS and FMS.

The December 2019 consultation between the FGS and FMS has initiated positive developments which allowed for state parliamentary elections to take place, leading to the election of a new Speaker and the election of Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoor-Qoor, on 2 February 2020, as the new Galmudug President.

While welcoming such efforts, the Council has expressed deep concern over the continuous and indiscriminate attacks by al-Shabab against civilian population and facilities, as well as targeted assassinations of government personnel and prominent politicians.

Expressing also deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing quick recovery to those injured during those cowardly attacks, the Council has paid tribute to the AMISOM Troop and Police Contributing Countries, and their nationals, especially those that have paid the ultimate price in the promotion of peace, security, stability and reconciliation in Somalia.

Paying tribute also to all AMISOM personnel for their sacrifices and continued commitment to the cause of peace in Somalia, the Council has encouraged them to persevere until al-Shabab is completely defeated and Somalia and the region are stabilized.

It has also commended AMISOM for ensuring that its operations are conducted in compliance with International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law, and in line with the UN Human Rights Due Diligence Policy.

It has welcomed the conduct, by AMISOM, in coordination with the FGS and partners, of a Joint Threat Assessment with a view to informing AMISOM’s preparedness to reconfigure and determine locations and preparations to draw down 1000 troops by 28 Feb. 2020.

While expressing concern over the floods caused by heavy rains in Somalia and the attendant humanitarian crisis, which have displaced many people, the Council commended AMISOM and all international partners for providing humanitarian assistance as well as for provision of security and rebuilding of some roads and bridges to facilitate humanitarian access and movement of goods and people.

It has urged the international community to continue supporting the affected population.

The Council underlined on the importance of mobilization of all necessary resources and creation of a conducive political and security climate for the successful organization of credible and inclusive elections in Somalia.

The Council commended the AU Commission for all support being provided to the FGS, particularly, the National Independent Elections Commission, as Somalia gears up towards its general elections.