Auckland’s comprehensive hospital reconstructed to receive and treat COVID-19 patients

Photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows a temporary tent for initial diagnosis at the entrance area of a comprehensive hospital in Auckland, New Zealand. In order to help fight the COVID-19, a comprehensive hospital in Auckland has reconstructed its waiting building to receive and treat COVID-19 patients with temporary tents dedicated to disinfection and initial diagnosis at its entrance area. New Zealand reported 49 new confirmed and 20 new probable cases of the COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable infections to 868 in the country. (New Zealand Ministry of Health/Handout via Xinhua)