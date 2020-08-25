Auctioned transaction at Kunming flower market down 10.1 pct

KUNMING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — A total of 6.51 million stems of flowers were transacted Sunday via the electronic auction services of the Kunming Dounan Flower Market, Asia’s largest fresh cut flower trading market, down 10.1 percent from Saturday.

The data were provided by the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center and the Dounan Flower Electronic Trade Center.

As a barometer of China’s flower market, the Kunming-based market in southwest China’s Yunnan Province saw the trading volume of fresh cut flowers reach 9.23 billion stems in 2019. Enditem